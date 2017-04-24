Bullets first at Pickerington

The Mid Ohio Bullets 9-U team competed in the Pickerington Burning Bats tournament April 21-23 and went 5-0 with wins over Pickerington Big Katz, Westerville Naturals, Ohio Prospects, Pickerington Predators and Vikings Elite, whom they defeated 15-5 in the championship. The team is comprised of boys from the following schools: Big Walnut, Highland, Gilead Christian, Northmor, Olentangy and Utica. Pictured are, back row (l-r): coaches Will Taylor, Jon Hatfield and Travis Church. Middle: Caden Beck, Braxton Fisher, Luke Chilicki, Zach Church and Jayden Collins. Front row: Cameron Patterson, Brody Hatfield, Brady Carr, Brady Taylor and Brady Pavlak.

The Mid Ohio Bullets 9-U team competed in the Pickerington Burning Bats tournament April 21-23 and went 5-0 with wins over Pickerington Big Katz, Westerville Naturals, Ohio Prospects, Pickerington Predators and Vikings Elite, whom they defeated 15-5 in the championship. The team is comprised of boys from the following schools: Big Walnut, Highland, Gilead Christian, Northmor, Olentangy and Utica. Pictured are, back row (l-r): coaches Will Taylor, Jon Hatfield and Travis Church. Middle: Caden Beck, Braxton Fisher, Luke Chilicki, Zach Church and Jayden Collins. Front row: Cameron Patterson, Brody Hatfield, Brady Carr, Brady Taylor and Brady Pavlak. http://morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_1770.jpg The Mid Ohio Bullets 9-U team competed in the Pickerington Burning Bats tournament April 21-23 and went 5-0 with wins over Pickerington Big Katz, Westerville Naturals, Ohio Prospects, Pickerington Predators and Vikings Elite, whom they defeated 15-5 in the championship. The team is comprised of boys from the following schools: Big Walnut, Highland, Gilead Christian, Northmor, Olentangy and Utica. Pictured are, back row (l-r): coaches Will Taylor, Jon Hatfield and Travis Church. Middle: Caden Beck, Braxton Fisher, Luke Chilicki, Zach Church and Jayden Collins. Front row: Cameron Patterson, Brody Hatfield, Brady Carr, Brady Taylor and Brady Pavlak.