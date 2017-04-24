Sports Calendar

Wednesday, April 26
• Highland at Cardington, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
• Northmor at Mount Gilead, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
Thursday, April 27
• Highland at Utica, softball, 5 p.m.
• Lucas at Northmor, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
Friday, April 28
• Cardington at Colonel Crawford, track and field, 4 p.m.
• Mount Gilead and Northmor at Elgin Relays, track and field, 4:30 p.m.
• Highland at Fredericktown Inv., track and field, 5 p.m.
• Cardington at Northmor, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
• East Knox at Highland, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
• Mount Gilead at Centerburg, softball, 5:15 p.m.
Saturday, April 29
• Cardington at North Union, baseball, 10 a.m.
• Wellington at Mount Gilead, baseball, 11 a.m.
• Delaware Christian at Mount Gilead, softball, 11 a.m.
• Colonel Crawford at Northmor, baseball, 11 a.m.
• Cardington at Worthington Christian, softball, noon.
Monday, May 1
• East Knox and Harding at Highland, baseball and softball, 5 p.m.
• Centerburg at Cardington, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
• Highland at Mount Gilead, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
• Northmor at Worthington Christian, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
Tuesday, May 2
• Cardington and Northmor at Buckeye Central Inv., track and field, 4:30 p.m.
• DeSales at Highland, baseball, 5 p.m.
• Pleasant at Cardington, baseball, 5:15 p.m.
• Marion Harding at Mount Gilead, baseball, 5:15 p.m.