Sports Calendar

Wednesday, April 26

• Highland at Cardington, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Northmor at Mount Gilead, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

Thursday, April 27

• Highland at Utica, softball, 5 p.m.

• Lucas at Northmor, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, April 28

• Cardington at Colonel Crawford, track and field, 4 p.m.

• Mount Gilead and Northmor at Elgin Relays, track and field, 4:30 p.m.

• Highland at Fredericktown Inv., track and field, 5 p.m.

• Cardington at Northmor, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

• East Knox at Highland, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at Centerburg, softball, 5:15 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

• Cardington at North Union, baseball, 10 a.m.

• Wellington at Mount Gilead, baseball, 11 a.m.

• Delaware Christian at Mount Gilead, softball, 11 a.m.

• Colonel Crawford at Northmor, baseball, 11 a.m.

• Cardington at Worthington Christian, softball, noon.

Monday, May 1

• East Knox and Harding at Highland, baseball and softball, 5 p.m.

• Centerburg at Cardington, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Highland at Mount Gilead, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Northmor at Worthington Christian, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday, May 2

• Cardington and Northmor at Buckeye Central Inv., track and field, 4:30 p.m.

• DeSales at Highland, baseball, 5 p.m.

• Pleasant at Cardington, baseball, 5:15 p.m.

• Marion Harding at Mount Gilead, baseball, 5:15 p.m.