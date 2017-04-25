Highland scores late to take win over Northmor in baseball

By Rob Hamilton

Highland broke a tie with Northmor in Monday baseball with a two-run fifth inning and didn’t look back in winning 5-1 on Northmor’s field.

Both teams scored once in the first inning, but the Knights couldn’t get back on the scoreboard. The Scots tallied two runs in the fifth to break the tie and added insurance runs in both the sixth and seventh innings.

Mack Anglin struck out 10 and pitched a complete-game five-hitter to earn the win. Tate Tobin had a triple and single for the Scots, while Anglin had a double and single and Sam LoPiccolo added a double. Also, Lane Ballard had three singles and Matty Reid added two hits.

For Northmor, Kyle Kegley and Sam Eichorn combined to strike out nine and walk one, but gave up 12 hits. Kegley was the pitcher of record. Nate Hall hit a double to pace the Knight offense.

Mount Gilead Indians

Fredericktown’s offense proved too much for Mount Gilead on Monday, as the Freddies tallied a 23-2 win at MG.

Mount Gilead was held to two singles in the game, while the Freddies tallied their runs on 14 hits, nine walks and three Indian errors. Trevor McCoy suffered the loss, while Isaac George and Anthony Clark also pitched in the game.

