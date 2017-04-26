Highland girls’ track wins at Worthington Christian Monday

By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

The Highland girls’ track team topped Worthington Christian, Fairbanks and Horizon Science in a meet hosted by WC on Monday.

The Lady Scots finished with 79 points, while Worthington Christian scored 76, Fairbanks had 58 and Horizon tallied 22. Highland claimed five events in taking the win.

Three of those events were won by Chalsea Sweet, who won the 100 hurdles in 18.2, the 400 in 1:10.53 and the 300 hurdles in 52.3. Taylor Belcher, Alex Debord, Christina Rose and Stephanie Rose won the 1600 relay in 4:36. Debord also won the 1600 in 6:00.

The boys finished second in their meet. Worthington Christian finished with 102 to Highland’s 99, while Fairbanks scored 89, Horizon Science had 30 and Northside Christian had 12.

Highland also won five events in the boys’ competition. The 800 relay of Austyn Albanese, Brock Veley, William Parsley and Logan Veley won in 1:37.4. Albanse, Brock Veley and Logan Veley also teamed with Caleb Matos to take the 1600 relay in 3:41.3. Also, Albanese won the 200 in 23.4, Brock Veley took the 100 in 11.2 and Gavin Kafka won the 110 hurdles in 16.8.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS