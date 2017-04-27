Highland, Northmor win Wednesday baseball match-ups

By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

A strong pitching performance by Highland carried them past Cardington by a 6-1 margin on Wednesday.

The visiting Scots got seven strikeouts in three innings by Sam LoPiccolo and four more in four innings by Kyle Munday in taking the win, with Cardington’s only run being unearned against LoPiccolo in the first. For the Pirates, Daniel Kill suffered the loss, as he and Mac Warren both saw action on the mound.

The score was tied at 1-1 after one inning, but the Scots got three in the second and never looked back, getting insurance runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

Highland got a triple and single by Tate Tobin and a double and single by LoPiccolo. Matty Reid also collected two hits. For Cardington, Garrett Wagner had two hits.

Northmor Knights

One huge inning was key in Northmor’s 18-8 win at Mount Gilead on Wednesday.

MG scored five runs in the bottom of the second inning, but Northmor responded in kind to tie the score midway through the third. However, the Indians got two runs in the bottom of that inning, one more in the fifth and held an 8-5 lead going into the seventh inning.

In that inning, Northmor tallied 13 runs before the Indians could get three outs, turning a potential loss into a 10-run win.

Hunter Mariotti earned the win in relief of Hayes Bentley. The two combined to strike out four, walk the same number and surrender 10 hits. Nate Hall got a home run, triple and single in the game, while Austin Wheeler had a double and three singles and Kyle Kegley finished with a double. Also, both Conor Becker and Tyler Kegley added two singles each. Hall finished with six RBIs in the contest.

For Mount Gilead, Cory Conant, Tyler Bland and Isaac George combined to strike out seven, walk seven and give up 14 hits. Bland was the pitcher of record in the game. Both Evan Edwards and Trevor McCoy hit doubles in the game, while George, Bland and Mitchell Bell all had two hits.

