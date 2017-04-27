Northmor girls outscore MG in Wednesday win

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor scored early and often in defeating Mount Gilead by a 13-2 margin in a road game Wednesday.

The Knights tallied one score in the first inning and added three more in the second. Leading 4-1 going into the third, they would add five more runs on their way to taking the win.

Northmor tallied 13 hits in the game, with Lydia Farley hitting a triple and two singles and Aly Blunk added a double and two singles. Jessica McIe had a double and single, while Cristianna Boggs also had two hits. Farley drove in six runs in the game. On the mound, Shelbey Lilly struck out four, walked three and scattered five hits.

MG’s Makayla Hill struck out three and walked seven in suffering the loss. Morgan Beck had a triple, McKenzie Bump added a double and Hailey Dean tallied a pair of singles.

