Northmor BB tops Lucas; Highland SB defeated by Utica

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor got off to a fast start against visiting Lucas on Thursday and wound up taking a 16-5 win.

After giving up two runs in the top of the first inning, the Knights tallied five in the bottom of the inning to take a 5-2 lead. Lucas got within a 6-5 margin going into the bottom of the fourth frame, but Northmor scored 10 in their half of the inning to pull away for the win.

Chris Bood picked up the win. He and Sam Eichorn combined to strike out seven, walk five and scatter five hits. Northmor earned 11 hits in the game, with Nate Hall smacking a three-run home run in the first inning and Alijah Keen and Wyatt Reeder both getting a double and single. Also, Mostyn Evans added two hits. Keen drove in four runs in the game, while Hall had three RBIs.

Highland softball

Despite outhitting host Utica 9-8 on Thursday, the Highland softball team fell by a 5-1 count in a non-league game.

Highland scored in the top of the first inning, but gave up two in the bottom. Utica then scored once in the second inning and two more times in the third.

Liz Jensen, Mattie Ruehrmund and Kaitlyn Carney all had multi-hit games for the Scots.

