Baseball, softball tournament draws set

This season, all four Morrow County softball teams will play in Division III’s postseason tournament, with Cardington earning the second seed. The Pirates will host either Madison Plains or Grandview Heights on Thursday, May 11 at 5 p.m.

Also hosting a match-up on that date and time is Highland, who snagged the eighth seed and will host Ready. Both Northmor and Mount Gilead play on the road on Tuesday, May 9 at 5 p.m. Northmor will be at Liberty Union, while MG will travel to Elgin.

In baseball, Highland competes in Division II on Tuesday, May 9 at home against Beechcroft. In Division IV, sixth-seeded Cardington will host Ridgedale on Thursday, May 11. Currently, times have not been set for sectional games in Divisions II and IV.

In Division III, Mount Gilead will host Bishop Ready on Saturday, May 6, at 10 a.m. The winner will travel to top-seeded Fredericktown on Monday, May 8 at 5 p.m. Also, on that date and time, Northmor will host Utica.

Information received from the Central District Athletic Board.