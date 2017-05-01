Sports Calendar

Wednesday, May 3
• Fisher Catholic at Highland, baseball, 5:15 p.m.
• Mount Gilead at Buckeye Valley, softball, 5:15 p.m.
Thursday, May 4
• Cardington at Harding, baseball, 5:15 p.m.
• Cardington at Jonathan Alder, softball, 5:15 p.m.
• Clear Fork at Highland, softball, 5:15 p.m.
• Mount Gilead at North Union, baseball, 5:15 p.m.
Friday, May 5
• Highland at Mount Vernon Spectrackular, track and field, 5 p.m.
• River Valley at Cardington, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
• Northmor at Highland, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
Saturday, May 6
• Bishop Ready at Mount Gilead, Division III baseball sectionals, 10 a.m.
• Cardington at Mount Gilead Invitational, track and field, 10 a.m.
• Highland at Big Walnut, softball, 11 a.m.
• Northridge at Mount Gilead, softball, 11 a.m.
Monday, May 8
• Mount Gilead or Bishop Ready at Fredericktown, Division III baseball sectionals, 5 p.m.
• Utica at Northmor, Division III baseball sectionals, 5 p.m.
• Galion at Northmor, softball, 5:15 p.m.
Tuesday, May 9
• MOAC Blue Division track meet at Mount Gilead, 4 p.m.
• Mount Gilead at Elgin, Division III softball sectionals, 5 p.m.
• Northmor at Liberty Union, Division III softball sectionals, 5 p.m.
• Beechcroft at Northmor, Division II baseball sectionals, TBA.