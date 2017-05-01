Posted on by

Highland girls fall to East Knox


By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

Highland attempted a late comeback at home against East Knox on Friday, but fell by an 8-5 margin.

Through four innings, East Knox had taken a 6-0 lead, which they expanded to an 8-1 margin going into the bottom of the sixth. The Scots put up four runs in that inning to close within three, but were unable to get any closer.

Kaitlyn Carney had a double and two singles, while Mattie Ruehrmund and Kelsey Walters both added a double and single.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807.

