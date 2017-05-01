Cardington pitching carries them past Northmor

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington defeated Northmor in a pitchers’ duel on Friday, holding the Knights to two hits in claiming a 2-1 win.

Devin Pearl, who got the win, and Garrett Wagner combined to strike out 11 and walk four in the game. The Pirates only got four hits in the game, but put runs across the board in both the second and third innings to take a 2-0 lead that held up until the sixth, when Northmor scored their lone run.

For the Knights, Kyle Kegley took the hard-luck loss, striking out eight and walking three.

Highland Scots

Highland was unable to hold onto an early lead at home against East Knox in falling by a 6-3 margin.

The Bulldogs, who clinched the Blue Division championship, trailed 2-1 after the first inning and 3-1 after four frames, but scored four times in the top of the sixth and added an insurance run in the seventh.

Mack Anglin suffered the loss despite recording 10 strikeouts in 5.1 innings.

