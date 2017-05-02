Highland offense too much for MG on Monday

By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

Highland overwhelmed Mount Gilead on Monday in a league baseball game hosted by the Indians.

The Scots scored two in the first and five in the second. Then, leading 7-1 entering the fourth inning, Highland added nine more scores to their total.

Highland finished with 15 hits in the five-inning game. Tate Tobin had a home run, triple and double in the contest. Lane Ballard also had three hits, while both Max Schreiber and Sam LoPiccolo added two each. One of LoPiccolo’s was a double, while Mack Anglin also doubled.

LoPiccolo also was the winning pitcher, striking out 10 while only giving up two hits.

For Mount Gilead, Cory Conant suffered the loss. He and Anthony Clark combined to strike out one and walk two.

Cardington Pirates

One big inning boosted Cardington to an 8-6 win at home against Centerburg on Monday.

The Pirates trailed 1-0 going into the fifth inning, but were able to tally seven runs in that frame to take a big lead and then held off a late rally by their opponents.

Both Nate Craig and Devin Pearl had a double and single, with Craig driving in three runs.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS