Highland boys win triangular meet, girls take second

The Highland boys’ track team defeated Marion Harding and Delaware Christian on Monday, while the girls were second.

The boys finished with 99.5 points, while Marion Harding had 51.5 and DC scored three. Highland was boosted by winning all four relays. The 3200 relay team of Caleb Matos, Travis Mentzer, Dalton Lee and Kris Poland won in 9:00.6; while Brock Veley, Logan Veley, William Parsley and Jack Weaver took the 800 relay in 1:38.2.

Weaver, Brock Veley and Logan Veley teamed with William Parsley to win the 400 relay in 47.1. Also, the 1600 relay team of Austyn Albanese, Brock Veley, Matos and Travis Mentzer won in 3:42.4.

Gavin Kafka added wins in three events. He took the 110 hurdles in 17.1, the 300 hurdles in 44.9 and the long jump with an effort of 18’6.5”. Brock Veley won the 100 in 11.5, while Albanese claimed the 400 in 52.5 and Mentzer won the 800 in 2:19.

Also, Dalton Lee won the 3200 in 11:28.5, Zach Baker had a throw of 130’2” to win the discus and Javi Vasquez placed first in the shot with a toss of 41’7.5”.

The girls finished with 60, while Marion Harding won with 71. Delaware Christian finished third with 29.

The quarter of Taylor Belcher, Alex Debord, Laura Spearman and Christina Rose won the 3200 relay in 10:58.4, while Belcher, Debord and Christina Rose teamed with Stephanie Rose to win the 1600 relay with a time of 4:37.

Chalsea Sweet won the 100 hurdles in 18.7 and took the 300 hurdles in 51.9. Also, Spearman won the 800 in 2:57.2 and Lauryn Casteel went 11’7.75” to win the long jump.

