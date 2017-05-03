Highland gains non-league baseball win Tuesday

By Rob Hamilton

Highland edged DeSales in a low-scoring game Tuesday by a 3-1 margin.

The Scots trailed 1-0 early in the game, but scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning to take the lead. They would add a run in the fourth inning and held on to that two-score advantage the rest of the way.

Reese Weissenfluh had three hits, including a triple to pace Highland’s offense. On the mound, Max Schreiber earned the win and Mack Anglin pitched the final inning to get the save.

Northmor Knights

A slow start proved costly for Northmor in a 7-4 home loss Tuesday to Galion.

The Tigers scored once in both the first and second innings and then added five in the third to take a 7-0 lead. Northmor tried to come back, scoring twice in both the fourth and sixth frames, but couldn’t overcome that deficit.

Hunter Mariotti suffered the loss in the game. He and Sam Eichorn combined to strike out two, walk three and give up two hits. Northmor also committed a pair of errors in the contest.

Offensively, Conor Becker snagged two singles.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead scored first at home against Marion Harding on Tuesday, but wound up on the short end of a 6-2 decision.

The Indians scored once in the first inning, but watched their opponents take the lead with two in the second frame. Harding then tallied one run in both the third and fourth innings and added two more in the fifth. MG added a run in the sixth, but couldn’t get back into the game.

Alex Coder struck out one, walked one and gave up 11 hits to take the loss for the Indians. Offensively, Coder led the team with two singles.

