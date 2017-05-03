Highland girls beat MG in Tuesday softball

By Rob Hamilton

The Highland softball team defeated Mount Gilead by a 13-2 margin on Tuesday.

The host Indians took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but Highland picked up three runs in both the second and third innings to take a four-run lead. They then added four runs to their advantage in the sixth inning and got three more in the seventh.

Abby O’Bryant struck out eight and scattered eight hits to earn the win. Highland finished with 10 hits in the contest, with Morgan Wilhelm getting a grand slam and single, driving in five runs in the process. Katie Coffee also had multiple hits in the game.

