Posted on by

Highland girls beat MG in Tuesday softball


By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

The Highland softball team defeated Mount Gilead by a 13-2 margin on Tuesday.

The host Indians took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but Highland picked up three runs in both the second and third innings to take a four-run lead. They then added four runs to their advantage in the sixth inning and got three more in the seventh.

Abby O’Bryant struck out eight and scattered eight hits to earn the win. Highland finished with 10 hits in the contest, with Morgan Wilhelm getting a grand slam and single, driving in five runs in the process. Katie Coffee also had multiple hits in the game.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

2:38 pm |    

Mount Gilead Highway Patrol focuses on motor cycle safety

Mount Gilead Highway Patrol focuses on motor cycle safety
2:35 pm |    

Gilead Christian pays a visit to Ohio Statehouse

Gilead Christian pays a visit to Ohio Statehouse
1:38 pm |    

Southern Morrow County road re-paving list for 2017

Southern Morrow County road re-paving list for 2017
comments powered by Disqus