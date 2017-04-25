Highland SB puts up runs in topping Northmor

By Rob Hamilton

Two huge innings propelled the Highland softball team past host Northmor by a 19-7 margin on Monday.

Northmor led 5-3 after the opening inning, but the Scots tallied six in the top of the second to take a 9-5 lead. The score was then 9-7 entering the fourth when Highland exploded for nine more scores. They would add one more run in the fifth.

Lucy Smith struck out five and walked three in claiming the win. Morgan Wilhelm blasted a home run and double as part of a three-hit day. Kelsey Walters had four hits, including two doubles, while Bridget Oder added a pair of doubles. Liz Jensen and Katie Coffee added three hits each.

For Northmor, Shelbey Lilly and Alee Ivy combined to strike out two and walk five. Lindsey Wiseman finished with a double and single, while Lydia Farley had three hits and Cristianna Boggs added two.

Mount Gilead Indians

Fredericktown topped Mount Gilead in softball by a 14-1 margin on Monday.

Madison Noble suffered the loss for the Indians. Offensively, McKenzie Bump paced MG with a triple and two singles.

